Csenge Advisory Group Buys 4,856 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,005,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
