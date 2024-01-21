Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,887,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

