Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

