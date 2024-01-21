Csenge Advisory Group Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

