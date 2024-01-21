Csenge Advisory Group Has $332,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

