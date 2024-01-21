Csenge Advisory Group Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

