Csenge Advisory Group Has $351,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 740.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

AGR opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $43.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

