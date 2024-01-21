Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $234.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

