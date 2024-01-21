Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,091,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

