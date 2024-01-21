Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.74% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 22.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 422.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

ProShares Short Real Estate stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

