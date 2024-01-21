Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

