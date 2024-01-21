Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 2,345 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,884,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $17,582,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

About Lithium Americas

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.