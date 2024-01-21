Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.84 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average of $229.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.