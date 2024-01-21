Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.