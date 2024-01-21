Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,422 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Flex by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 345.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

