Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,522 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

