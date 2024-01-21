Csenge Advisory Group Sells 42,413 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QID. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $13,709,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 79.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 433,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,245 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth about $4,221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 347.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 124,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QID opened at $10.05 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.