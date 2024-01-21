Csenge Advisory Group Sells 627 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.