Csenge Advisory Group Sells 762 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 259,885 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at $44.55 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

