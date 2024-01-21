Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

