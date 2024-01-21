Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

SCHW stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

