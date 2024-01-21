Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

