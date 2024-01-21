Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $112.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE CFR opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

