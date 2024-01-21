Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Cutera has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 966,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

