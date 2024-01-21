CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 28,756 shares.The stock last traded at $66.90 and had previously closed at $66.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

