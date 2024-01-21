Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 20,542 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

