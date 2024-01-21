Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

