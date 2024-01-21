Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $278.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $208.66 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.38. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.