Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 18,665 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 248,740 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

