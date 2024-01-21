Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,884 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

