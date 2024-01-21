Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,832 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

