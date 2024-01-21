Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,730 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

