Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $234.05 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $259.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.