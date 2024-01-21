Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.