Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $4,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $153.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.