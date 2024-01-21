Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $426.77 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $432.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.