Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DPZ opened at $426.77 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $432.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
