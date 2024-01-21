Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

