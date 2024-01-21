Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

