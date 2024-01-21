Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

