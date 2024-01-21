Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $162.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $165.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

