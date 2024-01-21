Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $253.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

