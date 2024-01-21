Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFRD opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.72. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.