Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 15,842 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.