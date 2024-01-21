Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,344 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BXP opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

