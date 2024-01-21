Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

