Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

