Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,078 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

