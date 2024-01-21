Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

