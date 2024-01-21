Deuterium Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

