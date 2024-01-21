Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

